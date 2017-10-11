Fascinating fun at Torbanlea Picnic Races

It's not race day without a fascinator. Pure perfection's Brette Pope has been busy finding ladies the perfect outfit and accessories for the Torbanlea Races.

It's not race day without a fascinator. Pure perfection's Brette Pope has been busy finding ladies the perfect outfit and accessories for the Torbanlea Races. Valerie Horton

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

HORSES, glamour, fashion, frivolity and food - and there's no need to go all the way to Melbourne either.



The magic of the spring carnival will find its way to Torbanlea this month when the annual picnic races are held on October 28.



Each year fashions on the field attract a huge turn out at Torbanlea Race Track and organiser Tracey Waters says this year is not expected to be any different.



With fascinators, hates and spring fashion already popping up in stores, this year's event is sure to be as bright and colourful as ever.



Mrs Waters, who is secretary of the Burrum Recreation Reserve, said the event attracted thousands of people and always offered a fun day out.



This year there will be VIP tents, people can bring tables and chairs, there will be bars and plenty of food and there will also be camping for the first time at the event.



Mrs Waters said people could park at Torbanlea State School this year, which had made more space available at the venue.

