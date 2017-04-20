No huge ramifications for Bay over 457 Visas: Chamber

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the Bay would not be drastically affected by the replacement Visa program.

IT'S created a stir with foreign workers, but it seems Hervey Bay won't be as drastically affected compared to other regions with the axing of 457 Visas.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced a replacement for the 457 Visa program earlier this week, with the new program to include new requirements on previous work experience, better English language proficiency and labour-market testing among others.

But Hervey Bay chamber of commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the government's replacement of the visa program would not have huge ramifications for the region, given the high skill base in the local economy.

"The health system is one of the only ways we bring in the special skills needed for Visa workers...(but) we're quite sufficient with our skills, especially with the hospital systems,” she said.

"The reality is whether the demand is there on the Fraser Coast. Looking at the local economy, I don't know how we'd be drawing on our processes as much as other local areas. It doesn't sit within major sectors.

"There's a large skill base in our economy; we don't need to add more to it.”