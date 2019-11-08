No jail for Hervey Bay bike chase

David Colin Kent pleaded guilty to more than 10 charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

A PIALBA man who took police on a wild motorbike chase has avoided serving time behind bars.

David Colin Kent pleaded guilty to more than 10 charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.

Weaving in and out of traffic at speed, driving on footpaths and the wrong side of the road on a motorbike throughout Hervey Bay, Kent stuck up his middle finger and screamed obscenities at police.

Prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruddiman said other motorists were forced to take evasive action to avoid hitting the 48-year-old.

The court heard after Kent failed to stop for police the pursuit was called off as it was deemed continuing to chase him would cause risk to the public and Kent himself.

The next day, Kent was driving a ute with the bike from the chase in the trailer when pulled over by police.

Solicitor Lesley Powell said Kent was on his way to put his belongings at a friend's house to put his affairs in order before he turned himself in.

Kent was also found with 2.96g of methamphetamine in four clip sealed bags and was found to be driving with methamphetamine in his system.

Ms Powell said Kent, a former tow truck driver, had post-traumatic stress disorder and had been on WorkCover for a year and a half.

Her client "turned to drugs to self medicate" after he was first on scene at a fatal accident where he knew the driver.

Ms Powell said Kent was now residing in a "healthy and stable" location outside of town, attends Narcotics anonymous meetings, a church men's group and Bayside Christian Church.

"He is addressing his drug issues which led to offending," she said.

"His life hit all-time low at the time of the offences, this has really been a wake-up call."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge sentenced Kent to three months' prison wholly suspended for 12 months, 12 months' probation with convictions recorded and lost his licence for three months.