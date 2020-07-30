‘No lawyer will represent me’: Alleged crim claims

A MAN being held in custody says no lawyer in Maryborough will represent him.

Jacob James Cordie appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court via videolink this week, charged with multiple offences, including stealing, assaulting police, obstructing police, trespass and wilful damage.

He told the court he had the money for a lawyer but no one wanted the job.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he had already told Cordie he needed to go to Bundaberg to find representation.

“You have done over three months in custody waiting to get to me today,” he said.

Cordie indicated he wished to apply for bail and Magistrate Duroux said he would need to show a “material change in circumstances”.

The matter was adjourned until July 30.