No licence for woman caught two times over legal limit

A WOMAN has lost her licence for four months after she was caught driving two times over the legal limit on May 27.

Rebecca Ann Hall appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how Hall was intercepted on Elizabeth St, Urangan about 6.35pm where she delivered a reading of 0.127.

As well as being disqualified from driving for four months, Hall was fined $650.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>