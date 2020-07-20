‘No longer punching bags’: New laws protect prison guards

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders is pleased tough new legislation has been passed to protect prison officers.

PRISON guards will no longer be punching bags thanks to tough new laws passed in Queensland parliament last week.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders praised the introduction of tougher penalties.

He said he had fought alongside prison officers from Maryborough Correctional Centre and the Together Union to ensure there would be tougher consequences for those who assaulted guards.

Last year dozens of Maryborough prison officers walked off the job, along with colleagues across the state, to campaign for better conditions.

Their slogan was simple: "Respect the risk".

Mr Saunders said the new legislation meant who seriously assaults a Queensland Corrective Services officer will now face a maximum penalty of 14 years' jail after the Corrective Services and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2020 was passed.

The changes means the penalty now matches the punishment dished out for attacks on other emergency service workers.

"It's one of the things I've always believed," Mr Saunders said.

"Prison officers have never been recognised for the hard work and dangerous work they did.

"An assault of a corrections officer should be no different to an ambulance officer or police or any emergency worker."

Ms Saunders said there seemed to be a belief that because of their line of work, officers should expect to be assaulted.

"No, it's not part of their job to be assaulted and to be punching bags for prisoners," he said.

"They are entitled to go to work and come home safely.

"They are our last resort, keeping us safe after the police and courts have done their job.

"It's a stressful job on officers and their families."

Mr Saunders said the legislation would send a strong message to prisoners at the state's jails.

"They don't get a free shot on an officer," he said.

Changes also prohibit staff from having sexual relationships with prisoners and drug and alcohol testing for officers.

"This rightfully matches the penalty that applies to anyone assaulting a police officer and other frontline services officers," Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said.

"There are also greater powers to search staff and visitors to detect and prevent contraband and authorise the alcohol and drug testing of officers and corrective services recruits."