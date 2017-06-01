NO LOVE: Man misses community service on Valentine's Day

A man has appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court for failing to attend a community service appointment.

A MAN who failed to attend a community service appointment on Valentine's Day has been warned he could face resentencing for another crime unless he gets his hours done.

Luke Laurence Kappernick appeared before Maryboroguh Magistrates Court this week, with the court hearing he had failed to attend a community service appointment.

Kappernick was sentenced to community service after he was found guilty of obstructing police in a public place while under the influence.

The court heard Kappernick had missed communications with Queensland Corrective Services as he was essentially homeless at the time and was couch surfing with friends.

Magistrate John Smith said the onus was on Kappernick to update his address and other details with his probation officer as it was a breach of the order if he failed to do so.

Despite Kappernick's failure to attend, the court heard he had completed one third of his required hours.

Defence lawyer Travis George asked for an adjournment so his client could get the hours done, which he believed would make a difference as to whether his client would be resentenced in the initial matter.

Magistrate John Smith adjourned the matter until August 8 to give Kappernick the opportunity to complete his community service.

His bail was enlarged.