No magic tricks stop the Bears and Bulls

TO THE HOOP: Bundaberg's Tahlia Glover is determined to make the layup in the first match of the CQBL season. Brian Cassidy

BASKETBALL: Bundaberg's biggest test in the Central Queensland Basketball League is about to come next month.

But before that the Bears and Bulls can celebrate remaining unbeaten in the competition.

The two sides defeated Maryborough in the latest round of the CQBL on Saturday in the Heritage City.

The Bulls defeated Maryborough 95 to 74 with the Bears beating the Magic 74 to 57.

The Bears' performance was the second time this season the side had beaten Maryborough after winning 83-66 in the first round earlier this month.

The side was able to reduce the scoring from the first game, which was what coach Karla Cameron wanted.

But the team was unable to keep the same attack as game one.

Cameron top scored for the side with 19 points with junior Mekkija Redgard continuing to impress with 15.

The Bulls won despite the side having to face former player Aiden Potter who now plays for Maryborough.

Potter scored 16 for the game but was beaten by Bulls players Isaiah Richardson (18), Tyler Rae (18) and Adam Harford (31).

It was the largest score so far by any Bundaberg team in the competition.

Bundaberg remains undefeated in the CQBL after winning all games last year in both competition and their opening two games this season.

The side will now face Gladstone, who are expected to provide a stern test on June 1.

Both games will be in Bundaberg.