Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
High tide on the Mary River at 71 Wharf in Maryborough.
High tide on the Mary River at 71 Wharf in Maryborough.
News

No major weather-related disasters reported

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
9th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY response volunteers on the Fraser Coast are urging communities to continue playing their part in making sure they remain safe in wet weather conditions.

Deputy Local Controller for the Fraser Coast SES Unit Helen Scott said people must be prepared for anything.

“Do what you can to make sure you are ready, clear your properties and do not drive on flooded roads,” Ms Scott advised.

Ms Scott had been speaking to the Chronicle after days of heavy rainfall.

She said SES volunteers in the Maryborough area had responded to 19 call-outs since the rains began.

“Most of these have been for localised flooding, leaking roofs and to assist with sandbagging,” she said.

“Luckily there have not been any major incidents,” Ms Scott continued.

Volunteers will often cover badly leaking roofs with tarpaulins to restrict damage before professionals can come out and assist.

“We haven’t had anything like that but we have helped some people cover or move their furniture,” she said.

With the Bureau of Meteorology expecting wet conditions to continue this week, it appears SES volunteers will not be getting a break anytime soon.

“The rains have kept us busy, especially when it comes to sandbags,” Ms Scott said.

Maximum temperatures in Hervey Bay are expected to peak around the 30 degree mark until Saturday with showers forecast all week.

Conditions are expected to begin easing by Friday.

Similar conditions are on the cards for Maryborough, with up to 20mm of rain expected on Monday.

Some 144.2mm of rain was recorded at the Hervey Bay Airport since the beginning of February.

In Maryborough, 212.8mm has fallen in the same period.

Meanwhile, the level of the Mary River had risen to just below the deck of the popular 71 Wharf Restaurant in Maryborough at the top of the tide on Sunday.

Owner Sharyn Joynson said they have been told the river is unlikely to spill over onto the restaurant floor.

floods fraser coast hervey bay lockyer floods maryborough rainfaill ses weather
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

        premium_icon Glamorous Bay model on drug charges

        News Police said the model admitted the drugs were for her personal use

        Dad sneaks drugs into prison in his underpants

        premium_icon Dad sneaks drugs into prison in his underpants

        Crime Father busted with drugs in his underpants

        OPINION: Embrace the wonder of reading to your kids

        premium_icon OPINION: Embrace the wonder of reading to your kids

        News Our children are growing up in a world dominated by digital technology yet one...

        Wild weather expected to last until next week

        premium_icon Wild weather expected to last until next week

        News The weather is the result of a ridge extending up the southern Queensland coast