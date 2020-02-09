No major weather-related disasters reported

High tide on the Mary River at 71 Wharf in Maryborough.

EMERGENCY response volunteers on the Fraser Coast are urging communities to continue playing their part in making sure they remain safe in wet weather conditions.

Deputy Local Controller for the Fraser Coast SES Unit Helen Scott said people must be prepared for anything.

“Do what you can to make sure you are ready, clear your properties and do not drive on flooded roads,” Ms Scott advised.

Ms Scott had been speaking to the Chronicle after days of heavy rainfall.

She said SES volunteers in the Maryborough area had responded to 19 call-outs since the rains began.

“Most of these have been for localised flooding, leaking roofs and to assist with sandbagging,” she said.

“Luckily there have not been any major incidents,” Ms Scott continued.

Volunteers will often cover badly leaking roofs with tarpaulins to restrict damage before professionals can come out and assist.

“We haven’t had anything like that but we have helped some people cover or move their furniture,” she said.

With the Bureau of Meteorology expecting wet conditions to continue this week, it appears SES volunteers will not be getting a break anytime soon.

“The rains have kept us busy, especially when it comes to sandbags,” Ms Scott said.

Maximum temperatures in Hervey Bay are expected to peak around the 30 degree mark until Saturday with showers forecast all week.

Conditions are expected to begin easing by Friday.

Similar conditions are on the cards for Maryborough, with up to 20mm of rain expected on Monday.

Some 144.2mm of rain was recorded at the Hervey Bay Airport since the beginning of February.

In Maryborough, 212.8mm has fallen in the same period.

Meanwhile, the level of the Mary River had risen to just below the deck of the popular 71 Wharf Restaurant in Maryborough at the top of the tide on Sunday.

Owner Sharyn Joynson said they have been told the river is unlikely to spill over onto the restaurant floor.