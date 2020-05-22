No more calls to triple-0 after M’boro blackspot gets funded

Darcy Russell on the corner of Pallas and Alice Sts in Maryborough - funding has been approved for traffic lights at the dangerous intersection.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Darcy Russell on the corner of Pallas and Alice Sts in Maryborough - funding has been approved for traffic lights at the dangerous intersection.Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE sounds of shattering glass and metal smashing into metal have become all too familiar for Maryborough's Russell Darcy.

He lives at the intersection of Alice and Pallas streets, where he says traffic crashes have become and all-too-common occurrence.

"It's a frightening sound," he said.

Mr Darcy estimates he has had to call triple-0 four or five times now to help those injured in crashes, including a three-car smash in which a car flipped, landing on its roof.

Now more than $800,000 is set to be spent by the State Government to fix the dangerous intersection.

The funding was announced by member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders this week.

Mr Saunders said the project would be carried out in the 2020/21 financial year.

Mr Darcy said he knew some wouldn't be supportive of the addition of another set of traffic lights on Alice St.

But he said it was vital to prevent further crashes.

"I know a lot of people will take exception to having to slow down and stop at the lights," Mr Darcy said.

"But for the safety for drivers and passengers, this is necessary infrastructure."

Mr Darcy said police attending the traffic crashes had described the intersection as the worst in Maryborough.

"There are so many trucks using Alice St and with the traffic from taking children from school, from 3pm to 5pm it's very busy," he said.

"I'm so happy with Bruce and his office for taking up the issue of the traffic lights."

Mr Darcy said people were running the gauntlet trying to get through the Stop sign.

"People speed through the intersection, that's why the crashes are so bad."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Bruce Saunders raised the issue earlier this year with the intersection becoming busier as the city grows.

"I want to thank Bruce for his advocacy. Not only will this bolster safety for thousands of drivers, it will also provide jobs and work for local subcontractors, which is important in our COVID-19 recovery," Mr Bailey said.

"In addition, we'll also be funding a $147,000 upgrade of the right turn lane into Kent Street from Ferry Street."

Mr Saunders said the intersection was a priority for him.

"We've locked in funding for major upgrades on the Bruce Highway, secured jobs by bringing the trains back to Maryborough and we're making our roads safer."