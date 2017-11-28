Menu
No more drugs before bed

CAUGHT: Paul Costello would smoke marijuana before bed and after waking up.
CAUGHT: Paul Costello would smoke marijuana before bed and after waking up. Contributed
Inge Hansen
by

MOST daily rituals wouldn't land a person in hot water, but a Torquay man's routine of smoking marijuana after waking up and before going to bed could be enough to re-think the habit.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard on November 3 about 9.30am police attended the home of Paul Kenneth Costello, 25, on an unrelated matter.

Upon entering the home, police found a pipe and grinder believed to be used to smoke marijuana.

Costello admitted to police he smokes each night before going to bed and each morning after he wakes up.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge ordered the forfeiture of the pipe and grinder and issued a $600 fine.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fcpolice hervey bay magistrates court

