OPINION: No more excuses - keep kitty contained

NOT ON: Community calls for cat owners to be more responsible, and now allow their pets to roam into other properties.

DRIVE around just about any Fraser Coast neighbourhood after dark and your bound to spot one of the countless cats roaming free despite laws requiring their owners to keep them inside.

In the past year alone, the council has been called to pick up 224 roaming cats. A further 164 complaints have been received and 78 people have requested cat traps.

Community Facebook sites are flooded with dozens of comments from people who are fed up with roaming cats and the destruction they leave behind.

If people can't exercise common sense, we need to look at other options.

Under the laws, fines of up to $2,000 apply for people who allow cats to roam. Why aren't we seeing it happen?

Repeat offenders should lose their pets for good.

Harsh? For sure but it seems that without a new approach, the problem will continue.

To all the crazy cat folk out there preparing to pounce, let me say this - while it's true that I am not your average cat person, a much-loved six-month old tortoise shell puss named Pippa is currently at home, most likely sprawled out on the couch with any number of toys and eagerly awaiting the return of her minions.

It's a long story but in brief it goes like this - two cat despising wildlife lovers who enjoy feeding the local possums and listening to birds in their leafy courtyard get so sick of their neighbours allowing a new kitten to roam at night, they start to bring her into their home at sunset and let her back out of a morning.

Said kitten decides she likes it better at cat-napper central where there is air conditioning, grilled chicken and a distinct lack of tail-pulling children.

Kitten owners decide they too prefer this arrangement as she was a "present" they never wanted and suddenly they are dumping cat's possessions at your front door and wishing you all the best.

As a bonus, she is already pregnant and requires an emergency trip to the vet to, well, not be pregnant any more and will need an array of shots and paperwork at roughly the price of your mortgage re-payments.

She has certainly been forgiven. These days Pippa the second-chance cat makes regular appearances on social media, our parents receive photos by text and get to hear her adventures recounted with the same enthusiasm one may afford to the grandchild we haven't got around to providing them with.

Our views on roaming cats however remain unchanged.

Cats in suburbia belong inside. It is not cruel. It is common sense.

The number of toy mice, goldfish and cat-nip filled woollen moths we end up with in our bed of a morning is a pretty clear indication that given the chance, our girl would be keen to gift us with any number of massacred birds, lizards and small mammals.

I can just hear the "oh but my Pixie wears a bell", "the old lady next door loves it when Pebbles visits" arguments. Even more frustrating are the comments you see on social media from cat owners expressing their horror that their child's beloved pet has been run over by an evil driver. If it was so loved, why was it wandering in the first place?

Cats are killers. It is in their nature. They like toying with birds. They like leaving smelly wee as a calling card. They will mate with any other cat that moves and their strike rate is almost 100%.

We should all be allowed to be crazy cat people in the comfort of our homes but not when it is to the detriment of others and our wildlife.

If you can't bring yourself to keep you cat inside 24/7, build an outdoor cat run (Pinterest has some great ideas) or, like a colleague of mine who shall remain nameless, you could train your cat to walk on lead and harness and take them to the beach.

Let's look to Victoria where cat containment is actively policed by local councils and start enforcing containment laws on the Fraser Coast with more gusto.

Responsible owners need not be concerned about tougher measures.

We sleep just fine knowing our girl is dedicating most of her evening to the lifelong pursuit of catching a gecko on wrong side of the glass window and is safe and sound where she belongs - inside.