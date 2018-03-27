Menu
Opinion

No need for a Guinness record to enjoy a Guinness

Jordan Philp
by
27th Mar 2018 7:54 AM

WHO needs a World Record attempt to have a good time?

Not me and certainly not the Heritage City.

Tuesday news broke that Maryborough's iconic PubFest on May 6 will not qualify for the Guinness World Record attempt for the largest pubcrawl in the world, due to lack of participating pubs and missing the record attempt deadline.

It is the first time in 13 years, since the event's inception, that no attempt will be made to break the record.

But that won't stop the full-day circus-themed pubcrawl from going ahead.

And why should it?

Although there is slight disappointment that the drinks sunk throughout the Sunday won't go towards a record, I don't think that's what PubFest is about.

The atmosphere created by thousands of dressed up locals and visitors sharing a few (or many) drinks, letting off steam and doing it in arguably one of the most beautiful regional city settings Queensland has to offer makes the event so much fun.

All while providing a valuable economic boost to Maryborough's economy and raising critical funds for charity.

I say cheers to that!

To have your say join the conversation below or email editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

beer fcopinion guinness world record pubfest
Fraser Coast Chronicle
