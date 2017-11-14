No need for ban, thumbs up to trains: Letters

Uluru is a must-see for all Aussies — but there are better reasons to visit than to climb it.

NO NEED FOR BAN

THE ban on climbing Ayers Rock (Uluru) is a misguided decision.

Ayers Rock is a natural geological feature and there is no analogy with cathedrals built by humans that can be owned by someone.

A natural feature belongs to the world and no one person or group should have the exclusive right to own it.

Banning access to natural features on the grounds of Aboriginal "cultural values" has become a fad in Australia.

The Canning Stock Route has had to be re-routed because the Martu people have banned access to the Calvert Ranges.

Amazing views from Longitude 131. Picture: Baillie Lodges

There is already talk of banning the climb to the top of Mt Warning because of local Aboriginal lore.

There are more equitable ways to respect and preserve Aboriginal archaeological artefacts.

MERIKE JOHNSON

Kawungan

THUMBS UP TO TRAINS

IT'S good to see that the Indian-built trains are going to be rebuilt in Maryborough, where they should have been built in the first place.

How these trains were accepted for shipment is beyond belief. I wish the quality tradespeople of Maryborough the best in trying to remove the smell of corruption from these trains.

GREG OHL

Tinana

EMPTY PROMISE

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk was in Maryborough on Thursday and was filmed by Channel 7 speaking with Vicki Perrin from Lock the Gate.

She gave her assurance to Ms Perrin that she was listening to our current Labor representative Bruce Saunders on the issue of fracking for gas in the region and as he had identified it as an election issue, would make the region a no-go zone for gasfields. Annastacia (is now) denying to Lock the Gate staff that she made the comment.

The Queensland Premier has publicly commented that there are no plans for CSG mining in our region.

True, because the mining leases are for shale gas, not coal seam gas.

Shale gas mining far exceeds the dangers and risks of coal seam gas.

She needs to stand behind Bruce Saunders, protect our region, put assurances in writing and legislate changes instead of making handshake deals and the usual empty election promises.

KERRY HARRISON

Howard

