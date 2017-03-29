31°
News

'No need for panic buying': Kawungan baker hits back

Blake Antrobus
| 29th Mar 2017 12:28 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CYCLONE Debbie has put Fraser Coast locals in a rush to buy groceries and stock up on essential supplies in case of heavy rainfall and flooding.

But Kawungan Bakery owner Kevin Cairns said there's "no need for panic buying."

"There's absolutely no need to panic buy; everyone has plenty of stocks. At the worst case scenario you're only going to be out for a loaf of bread for a day," he said.

Mr Cairns said the situation on the Fraser Coast was nowhere near as bad as people were making it out, after reports that residents had been panic buying at local grocery stores.

Photos posted to social media show empty stocks of long-life milk at Eli Waters and Hervey Bay Woolworths, while others reported no bread was available.

Kawungan bakery staff Susan Tough, Kevin Cairnsn ad Jeanne Hannat aren't seeing the panic buying situation across the Fraser Coast.
Kawungan bakery staff Susan Tough, Kevin Cairnsn ad Jeanne Hannat aren't seeing the panic buying situation across the Fraser Coast. Blake Antrobus

"Panic buying is not happening at all; a power outage would be more likely to have a greated impact."

FOLLOW OUR CYCLONE DEBBIE UPDATES FOR THE LATEST NEWS

While Mr Cairns said his business had been affected by the heavy rainfall with changes to the times customers visited, he said it still didn't justify the need for panic buying.

"Tradies don't usually work in the morning, so you lose your business in the mornings; people want to go home in the afternoons straight from school, but they don't to stop at the bakery. Weather affects everything," he said.

"There's certainly no need for panic buying."

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster James Thompson said Hervey and Maryborough are looking at approximately 10mm overnight, and up to 50-100mm over Thursday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity kawungan bakery kevin cairns panic buying

Floody hell: 1400km-wide storm warning for Queenslanders

Floody hell: 1400km-wide storm warning for Queenslanders

Thunderstorm to hit Mackay with 100kmh winds and 250mm of rain as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie refuses to go quietly.

Flash flooding closes Fraser Coast road

Bunya Ck crossing has been closed since about 11pm on Tuesday, and was still closed on Wednesday morning.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

60mm just the start of Fraser Coast drenching

Looking out to the ocean on Hamilton Dr Craignish. Loving this cooler rainy weather.

How much rain did you get at your place?

TC DEBBIE: Here is every road closed due to flash flooding

Here is every Queensland road closed to flash flooding.

Local Partners

Planning to host NAIDOC Week events? Grants are available

Applications for grants are now open and will close April 27.

Students learn about inclusion through Spirit Week

Carinity Education - Glendyne holds Spirit Week: Kyran Walsh

Carinity Education – Glendyne ran its first ever‘ Spirit Week.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

MOVIE REVIEW: Power Rangers way out of their league

More than two decades after the morphing teenage misfits made their movie debut, a plastic Lego action figure is capable of running rings around them.

Bliss N Eso announce a stack of regional tour dates

Aussie rappers Bliss N Eso are hitting the road in May for a 27-date national tour.

AUSSIE rappers hitting the road in May with new album.

Scarlett Johansson reveals the huge roles she’s lost out on

Scarlett Johansson greets fans at the Japan World Premiere of the movie Ghost In The Shell.

GHOST in the Shell star shares ups and downs of Hollywood.

MOVIE REVIEW: Life puts Alien’s Ridley Scott on notice

Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from the movie Life.

RYAN Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson star in epic sci-fi thriller.

MKR villain claims producers ‘blackmailed’ him

MKR's Josh has slammed the show's producers, claiming they tried to "blackmail" him.

Josh has hit back at the show with claims about being “blackmailed”.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Submit an Offer

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

When Position Counts

23 Arlington Ct, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction, In...

This beautifully presented 4 bedroom brick and tile home. Ensuite and walk in robe to main bedroom. Single lock up garage Entertainment area Good side access.

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Owner wants a sale!

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $285,000

Great central location to schools and shops. Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Double colour...

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!