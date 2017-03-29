'No need for panic buying': Kawungan baker hits back

CYCLONE Debbie has put Fraser Coast locals in a rush to buy groceries and stock up on essential supplies in case of heavy rainfall and flooding.

But Kawungan Bakery owner Kevin Cairns said there's "no need for panic buying."

"There's absolutely no need to panic buy; everyone has plenty of stocks. At the worst case scenario you're only going to be out for a loaf of bread for a day," he said.

Mr Cairns said the situation on the Fraser Coast was nowhere near as bad as people were making it out, after reports that residents had been panic buying at local grocery stores.

Photos posted to social media show empty stocks of long-life milk at Eli Waters and Hervey Bay Woolworths, while others reported no bread was available.

Kawungan bakery staff Susan Tough, Kevin Cairnsn ad Jeanne Hannat aren't seeing the panic buying situation across the Fraser Coast. Blake Antrobus

"Panic buying is not happening at all; a power outage would be more likely to have a greated impact."

FOLLOW OUR CYCLONE DEBBIE UPDATES FOR THE LATEST NEWS

While Mr Cairns said his business had been affected by the heavy rainfall with changes to the times customers visited, he said it still didn't justify the need for panic buying.

"Tradies don't usually work in the morning, so you lose your business in the mornings; people want to go home in the afternoons straight from school, but they don't to stop at the bakery. Weather affects everything," he said.

"There's certainly no need for panic buying."

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster James Thompson said Hervey and Maryborough are looking at approximately 10mm overnight, and up to 50-100mm over Thursday.