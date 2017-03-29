No need to panic, just be alert to flooding

READY AND WAITING: (From left) QFES officers Trent Houston, Phil Mann, Craig Lovell, Allen Birch and Chris Harvey on standby as heavy rain is predicted for the region.

THE images coming out of Mackay as Tropical Cyclone Debbie made landfall certainly made me feel lucky to be living down here.

It's a testament to Australian communities who go through these traumatic natural disasters every few years to rebuild and get on with it.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned communities throughout South-East Queensland to expect heavy rainfall as the remnants of the cyclone spread to the south.

It is reassuring knowing our councils, the state government and the amazing volunteers are all ready to spring into action, if need be.

The main thing to do at this point is to not panic, make sure you are prepared for possible flooding and if it is flooded, forget it.

Also if you can, avoid heading to the supermarket and buying a whole row of bread loaves and 20 litres of milk.