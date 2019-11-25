Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Mary's College House Captains Isabella Muza, Abbey Crompton and Holly Carvolth.
St Mary's College House Captains Isabella Muza, Abbey Crompton and Holly Carvolth.
News

No nervous wait as uni all sorted for school leavers

Jessica Lamb
25th Nov 2019 3:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EARLY offer to university has added to the excitement of finishing high school for three House Captains from Maryborough’s St Mary’s College.

Isabella Muza, Abbey Crompton and Holly Carvolth are among about 50 Fraser Coast students who received early offers from the University of the Sunshine Coast last fortnight, well ahead of their final results and Overall Position scores or ranks, which are not released until mid-December.

Abbey, who has accepted an offer to study a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy at USC’s Sunshine Coast campus, said it was an incredible feeling to walk out of school for the last time knowing she had certainty around what would happen next year.

“Not having to be nervous about my results really took the pressure off during Year 12,” she said.

“I still worked hard to do my best. However I think I actually performed better at school because I wasn’t so stressed.

“Now while others are still waiting and worrying until the QTAC offer round in January, I am going to go away to celebrate the end of school already enrolled in my preferred course with my uni plans basically all sorted.”

Holly is also planning to move to the Sunshine Coast to study a Bachelor of Urban Design and Town Planning, while Isabella will stay closer to home after receiving an offer to enrol in the Bachelor of Primary Education at USC’s Fraser Coast campus.

The offers are based on the recommendations of school principals instead of Year 12 results, OP scores and ranks.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’boro man allegedly caught four times over alcohol limit

        premium_icon M’boro man allegedly caught four times over alcohol limit

        News A Maryborough man was allegedly four times the legal alcohol limit when he got behind the wheel

        Doctor's rape charge mentioned in court

        premium_icon Doctor's rape charge mentioned in court

        News The charge on the indictment is rape

        How to help shape future of region’s health service

        premium_icon How to help shape future of region’s health service

        News Consumers invited to join consumer group to advise on public health

        UPDATE: Boompa fire still burning after four days

        UPDATE: Boompa fire still burning after four days

        News Fire crews are continuing to monitor a Fraser Coast vegetation fire