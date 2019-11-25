No nervous wait as uni all sorted for school leavers

AN EARLY offer to university has added to the excitement of finishing high school for three House Captains from Maryborough’s St Mary’s College.

Isabella Muza, Abbey Crompton and Holly Carvolth are among about 50 Fraser Coast students who received early offers from the University of the Sunshine Coast last fortnight, well ahead of their final results and Overall Position scores or ranks, which are not released until mid-December.

Abbey, who has accepted an offer to study a Bachelor of Occupational Therapy at USC’s Sunshine Coast campus, said it was an incredible feeling to walk out of school for the last time knowing she had certainty around what would happen next year.

“Not having to be nervous about my results really took the pressure off during Year 12,” she said.

“I still worked hard to do my best. However I think I actually performed better at school because I wasn’t so stressed.

“Now while others are still waiting and worrying until the QTAC offer round in January, I am going to go away to celebrate the end of school already enrolled in my preferred course with my uni plans basically all sorted.”

Holly is also planning to move to the Sunshine Coast to study a Bachelor of Urban Design and Town Planning, while Isabella will stay closer to home after receiving an offer to enrol in the Bachelor of Primary Education at USC’s Fraser Coast campus.

The offers are based on the recommendations of school principals instead of Year 12 results, OP scores and ranks.