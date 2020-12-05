Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
Health

No new cases recorded in NSW

by Gerard Cockburn
5th Dec 2020 10:30 AM

No new cases of locally acquired coronavirus have been recorded in New South Wales in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night.

NSW state health authorities confirmed zero new cases had been recorded within the state from local transmission.

Two new coronavirus cases were recorded from returned overseas travellers, who are within the state's hotel quarantine system.

NSW Health has also linked the recent infection of a Sydney hotel worker to a US strain of the virus.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW since the start of the pandemic is 4416 and 11,593 tests were reported in the past 24 hours.

Victoria has also recorded no new cases and no lives lost from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as No new cases recorded in NSW

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Island fires were ‘time bomb’ waiting to happen

        Premium Content Fraser Island fires were ‘time bomb’ waiting to happen

        Environment The State Government was warned 11 times about Fraser Island’s mismanagement by a scientific committee that was disbanded soon after.

        BOOKING BOOM: How tourism businesses are bouncing back

        Premium Content BOOKING BOOM: How tourism businesses are bouncing back

        News Tourism operators talk about the highs and lows of 2020.

        HOLIDAY HOPE: Christmas on island still a chance

        Premium Content HOLIDAY HOPE: Christmas on island still a chance

        News ‘It’s an opportunity to see the island in a different way’

        Teenager ‘cautioned’ after fire destroys Coast home

        Premium Content Teenager ‘cautioned’ after fire destroys Coast home

        News Investigations continue into a Maryborough house fire