Laboratory Assistant Nicole Petley-Labonne posing at Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology, Brisbane 3rd of April 2020. Nicole is part of the teamworking around the clock testing samples for the Coronavirus (Covid-19). (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
News

No new COVID-19 cases in Wide Bay

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
6th Apr 2020 4:12 PM
NO NEW cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Wide Bay area.

Queensland Health released its latest statistics on the spread of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has recorded 20 cases of the deadly virus.

Some 14 new cases were reported across Queensland, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 921.

“Contact tracing is underway for the 14 new cases. Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required,” a spokesperson said.

The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled abroad.

The department is urging people to play their part in protecting themselves and the vulnerable by following advice related to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

“Make sure you practice good hygiene and stay home, especially if you’re sick,” the spokesperson said.

