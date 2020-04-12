Health service releases latest Wide Bay virus figures

Generic photo of a test tube in the science lab. PHOTO: File.

NO NEW cases of the deadly coronavirus were recorded in the Wide Bay Sunday.

Queensland Health released its latest statistics earlier, confirming 12 new cases across the state.

The total number of infections in Queensland is now 983, with five deaths recorded.

There remain 19 active infections in the Wide Bay.

The number of COVID-19 cases for the region, including four recoveries, is 23.

The department said contact tracing was underway for all new cases in Queensland.

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or who have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said everyone had a role to play when it came to protecting themselves and the vulnerable in our communities.

Residents were urged to follow the advice from health officials with regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practising good hygiene and staying home, especially if you're sick," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said efforts to slow the spread of the virus could be undone if people go out.

"We've seen this overseas, where festivals or public celebrations were the start of an outbreak that got out of control very quickly," they said.