With cases across Europe more than doubling in 10 days, Queensland has not had an infectious case in the community since September 10.

The state's tally of confirmed cases stands at 1167 since the first Queensland case was diagnosed in late January.

Queensland has recorded six deaths as a result of the virus, the last in April, all people aged in their 60s or older.

Australia has so far had 27,484 known infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, since the country's first case on January 22.

Meanwhile, France, one of the countries hardest hit in the pandemic's second wave, is set to pass one million cases after recording more than 41,000 infections on a single day.

As Australia works towards reopening state borders by Christmas, the virus is resurging across Europe, with Spain surpassing the one million case milestone earlier this week.

Large parts of Europe have gone back into lockdown as a result of the surge.

A man walks on the medieval Charles Bridge, Prague, in the Czech Republic. The Czech Republic is under partial lockdown until November 3. Photo: Gabriel Kuchta Getty Images.

Globally, more than 41 million people have been confirmed as having SARS-CoV-2, including more than 1.1 million people who have died, including 905 in Australia.

While a coronavirus vaccine may become available in the next year, health experts have warned it's unlikely to be 100 per cent effective.

"I think if we're lucky, we'll have a vaccine that you'll need two doses, that's about 50 to 60 per cent effective and that's about as good as I think it's going to be," said Griffith University infectious disease expert, Professor Paul Van Buynder.

Originally published as No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars