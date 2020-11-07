Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

No new virus cases for Queensland

by Angie Raphael
7th Nov 2020 6:49 PM

 

Queensland has not recorded any new cases of COVID-19 overnight, leaving only eight active cases in the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted the update on Saturday.

There have been 1177 total confirmed cases in Queensland, including six who have died since the pandemic started.

The last time Queensland recorded new cases of the virus was Wednesday when two infections were confirmed.

Both cases were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as No new virus cases for Queensland

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Baby whipped, hosed in face by monster who will soon be out

        Premium Content Baby whipped, hosed in face by monster who will soon be out

        Crime Domestic violence brute told police he would have their wives and families raped.

        Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Premium Content Broadband cut-off: Will your home be cut-off?

        Technology Your NBN deadline might be closer than you think. Here's why!

        Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Premium Content Regions where buying a home is cheaper than renting

        Lifestyle Suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent in regional areas