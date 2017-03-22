Fraser Coast predicted for 7 days of rain

THERE were no official reports of rain overnight in Hervey Bay while Maryborough got 0.8mm - but we could be in for some more rain this week.

There are showers forecast across the region every day up until Tuesday at this stage according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Hervey Bay has had 147.2mm of rain so far in March while Maryborough has received just over 113mm for the month so far.

Hervey Bay can expect tops of 30 degrees while Maryborough is slightly cooler at 29 degrees.

