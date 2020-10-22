‘No one deserves to be taken like that’: Heartache for Toyah

THERE wasn't a dry eye among the crowd gathered at Wangetti Beach as Vanessa Gardiner stood up to speak about her beloved daughter two years after her death.

Friends and family gathered in a convoy to commemorate Toyah Cordingley at the memorial site built for her on the anniversary of her death.

Throughout the public grieving and ongoing investigation into Toyah's death, Ms Gardiner has mostly kept private.

She arrived at the memorial ceremony in the refurbished Mitsubishi Lancer formerly belonging to Toyah and spoke of how hard the past two years had been.

Snake Gardiner supports Toyah's mother Vanessa Gardiner and Wayne "Prong" Trimble as they speak to the crowd gathered at the memorial. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"To me the word Wangetti is like hell … the hours spent searching were the most unimaginable thing ever," she said. "No one deserves to be taken like that. I just thought I needed to come and thank everybody who's been behind Toyah and our family.

"To those that knew Toyah personally, you were very lucky. Everyone that knew her knew how kind she was … everywhere she went she was a ray of sunshine without a bad bone in her body.

"I know she's gone from here now, but she's in a better place."

Toyah Cordingley was found dead at Wangetti Beach on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Family spokesman Wayne "Prong" Trimble said it was a big step for Ms Gardiner to attend. "It was a big thing for her to speak out about that in the public and we're very proud of her," he said.

Ahead of the memorial service, Toyah's father Troy Cordingley shared a heartbreaking tribute to his daughter on Facebook.

"2 years … it seems like yesterday … it seems like one hundred years. I had a million things to say, but now I don't seem to be able to," he said.

"I miss you more than life itself, I would trade places with you in an instant.

"I am now half the person I used to be, you are my world.

Toyah's friends Megan Amour and Kieran Hicks place some flowers at the memorial. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"You are all the love, joy and happiness I have ever known, you taught me to be a better person. "Without you everything seems pointless.

"I LOVE YOU TOYAH, my Brighteyes, my world.

Daddio xoxo"

Toyah's best friend Megan Amour said she wanted the Cairns community to take away a message from the tragedy.

"As a woman the same age, safety is everything," she said.

"I would love to be able to walk on the beach again by myself, but at the moment I think after what's happened I am frightened, my friends are frightened and I'm frightened for my daughter when she grows up.

"I hope that as a community we can feel safe and pass that message onto our kids."

Toyah's mother Vanessa Gardiner and her husband Snake Gardiner are supported by Toyah's grandparents Robert George and Alma George at the memorial. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

