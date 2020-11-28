No one does it like M’boro: Rail chief’s big plans

Bombardier Head of Sales for Australia and New Zealand Todd Garvey at the company's warehouse in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR rail manfacturing giant Bombardier, Maryborough has always been the train-building capital of Queensland.

Now, as the city's workers eye off Cross River Rail contracts, the company's Head of Sales for Australia and New Zealand, Todd Garvey has reflected on Maryborough's rich manufacturing past and its outlook.

Mr Garvey, who grew up in Maryborough, said Bombardier had a long history in the city, stretching back 40 years.

"We started as ASEA, a Swedish company who won the contract for the original Queensland Rail EMU trains … they founded an industrial park with Walkers, now Downer, in Maryborough" he said

"ASEA brought the design for the car body, the bogeys, the propulsion and the systems and came here and developed a joint venture with Walkers.

"We were then part of ASEA Brown Boveri, we were part of a Daimler-Chrysler Group, then it became Adtranz and then Bombardier bought that.

"We've had a very successful venture with Downer, building all of the passenger cars for Queensland Rail through a few different fleets and we've also built all of Perth cars as well."

Bombardier works with Downer on designs for trains and equipment which Downer then constructs.

"I've only ever known rail manufacturing in Maryborough … I don't think anyone does it like we do it here," Mr Garvey said.

When asked about Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's $1 billion train package, more than $600m of which is going to Maryborough, Mr Garvey said Bombardier was excited for the opportunities it will bring to the region.

"We see building a state of the art facility here in Maryborough, having a facility to build trains from the ground up, not just for Queensland, but for Australia would be ideal" he said

"We're optimistic, if we are successful we would ramp up a production site with a global experience base of manufacturing on site and turn it into an innovative hub building trains from the ground up.

"We're a committed Queensland employer … we've got a long proud history and we want to remain here."