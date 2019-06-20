Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This sign has caused outrage. Image: Supplied.
This sign has caused outrage. Image: Supplied.
Offbeat

No parking sign sparks controversy

20th Jun 2019 7:19 AM

A NO parking sign placed outside a fishing supplies shop in Queensland has drawn outrage from locals.

The sign was tied to a pole outside of the Hornibrook Bait and Tackle store in Clontarf, north of Brisbane, over the weekend.

It read: "Unless you're supporting this local business, please don't park here!"

The sign was placed there during the area's annual KiteFest to stop parking being taken up by people who weren't customers.

"Hornibrook Bait and Tackle would like to extend our sincerest thanks to anyone on the page who happened to be a Kitefest attendee and saw this sign out the front of the shop and parked elsewhere.
Your consideration is greatly appreciated," the store's owner, Tony Lincoln, wrote on a community Facebook page.

"To those who eventually took up all our customer carparks & parked us in all day, if you were one of the ones without small children with you, please know that I could not have been more sincere & that I meant every word I said during our conversations."
However, some residents weren't impressed by the sign, accusing Mr Lincoln of having no right to stop people parking on the street.

"Just wondering how legal your signs were, as you clearly don't own the street," one person wrote.

Another said: "Okay but you don't own the park so your sign is pointless."

Mr Lincoln replied saying he didn't put up the sign, the council did, but some people still weren't impressed.

There were a few locals that came to Mr Lincoln's defense, saying the signs were there to try and protect small businesses.

More Stories

editors picks local shopping no parking outrage parking road

Top Stories

    NO REGRETS: Minister stands by decision to sack Loft

    premium_icon NO REGRETS: Minister stands by decision to sack Loft

    Council News Queensland's Local Govt Minister has defended his decision to sack ex-mayor Chris Loft saying the council's relationship with the State Govt is better than ever

    JOBS WIN: Fraser Coast unemployment rate hits seven-year low

    premium_icon JOBS WIN: Fraser Coast unemployment rate hits seven-year low

    News It is the lowest the region's jobless rate has been since 2012

    How State Govt programs are bolstering business in M'boro

    premium_icon How State Govt programs are bolstering business in M'boro

    News Millions of dollars from Govt grants have been poured into M'boro

    GALLERY: Flying gadgets steal the show at Drone Showcase

    premium_icon GALLERY: Flying gadgets steal the show at Drone Showcase

    Technology Crowds young and old attended the Coast Drones Showcase