Council bucks trend to discuss different date for oz day

Blake Antrobus
| 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
NO CHANGE: Council has no immediate plans to enter the debate about whether Australia Day celebrations should be held on a different date.
NO CHANGE: Council has no immediate plans to enter the debate about whether Australia Day celebrations should be held on a different date. Valerie Horton

WHETHER or not Australia Day should be celebrated on January 26 has become a hot topic with many local councils across Australia.

But unlike Melbourne's Yarra City Council, which moved to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day, our local council has no plans to bring up the discussion as of yet.

Deputy mayor George Seymour said he couldn't see the change happening in the future, as council has "a lot more practical issues" to deal with.

"It's not something we've even discussed," Cr Seymour said.

"Some say it should be Australia Day, or the day of the Eureka Stockade, or the Mabo decision.

"It's not a front-of-mind issue for some people."

Cr Seymour said there needed to be a thorough debate regarding the change and it needed to "come from the community."

Yarra City Council moved to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day.
Yarra City Council moved to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day. Renee McKeown

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said the topic was "an interesting subject, but there has been no discussion on the topic."

Yarra City Council's move is part of a broader debate across the nation to stop referring to January 26 as Australia Day, out of respect for Indigenous Australians.

It's something local Butchulla elder Aunty Mally Clarke support.

"It should be held on the 28th or another date, so we can all celebrate it," Aunty Mally said.

"Our people were murdered for their land on Invasion Day.

"You can forgive, but never forget what's happened."

Following the Yarra City Council's decision, the Federal Government stripped them of their power to host citizenship ceremonies.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  australia day citizenship fccouncil fraser coast regional council

