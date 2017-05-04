No plans to increase flights at Hervey Bay Airport

DIRECT flights from the Fraser Coast to Melbourne and beyond remain a dream after both Qantas and Virgin Australia confirmed there were no plans to increase services.

Similar statements, released by the airlines on Wednesday, make clear there will be no changes to the number of flights or destinations from Hervey Bay Airport.

Low passenger numbers forced QantasLink to cut direct services between Hervey Bay and Sydney last August.

A Qantas spokesman confirmed the popular Qantaslink route between Brisbane and Hervey Bay would remain the airline's only local service for now.

"We're always looking at different options for new routes and additional services but we have no plans at this time to increase the number of flights we operate to and from Hervey Bay," the spokesman said.

A spokesperson for Virgin Australia, which operates a daily return service from Sydney, also confirmed the airline had no plans to add Brisbane or any other destinations to its Hervey Bay run.