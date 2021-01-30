Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police allege Dylan Alexander Wilson killed Aysha Baty in Nambour. Picture: Supplied.
Police allege Dylan Alexander Wilson killed Aysha Baty in Nambour. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

No plea from Aysha Baty’s alleged murderer

Laura Pettigrew
30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 7:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who police allege murdered Nambour woman Aysha Baty will remain behind bars until his next court date.

Dylan Alexander Wilson was charged with killing the 31 year old in the early hours of August 22.

No bail for man charged with Coast woman's murder

'Love and bright light': Town reeling after Aysha's death

Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen previously told media that emergency crews arrived to find the woman's body beside Matthew St in Nambour with "abhorrent" injuries.

Mr Wilson's case was mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

He did not indicate a plea to one charge of murder.

His appearance was not required.

Magistrate Rod Madsen granted Mr Wilson his fifth adjournment.

The 34-year-old will be remanded in custody until March 5 when his matter is listed for a committal mention.

aysha baty aysha baty murder nambour murder sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big money for big community projects on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content Big money for big community projects on the Fraser Coast

        News How more than $4 million in federal funding will be spent in the region

        Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        Premium Content Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        News He faced court for driving at nearly 40kmh over the speed limit despite police at...

        Rural fireys keen to get a head start on controlled burns

        Premium Content Rural fireys keen to get a head start on controlled burns

        Council News It comes after the region witnessed just how quickly and easily a fire can spread...