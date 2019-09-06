No pleas for alleged online ruse

ONE of the men accused of robbing a Bundaberg man using an online ruse is yet to enter pleas.

Gavin John Westwood, who was arrested during a major police operation across the Fraser Coast in July, appeared by video link in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.

Mr Westwood was charged in relation to an alleged string of offences on July 9 that allegedly saw a 28-year-old Avoca man lured to a home in Norville by a woman he'd been chatting to online, before he was allegedly threatened with a gun and robbed by two armed men.

Represented by solicitor Warren Hunter, Mr Westwood did not enter pleas to charges that included armed robbery using a baseball bat, deprivation of liberty and unlawful use of a motor vehicle to commit a robbery.

Mr Westwood will remain in custody until his case is heard in Hervey Bay District Court.