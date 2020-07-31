No posers allowed in Maryborough’s new gym

Luke Keevers and Corey Sharp, co-owners of the House of Iron Gym in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

THE House of Iron Gym in Maryborough is run by powerlifters for powerlifters, not selfie posers.

That is the promise from gym co-owner Corey Sharp, who opened the gym three weeks ago alongside business partner Luke Keevers.

Mr Keevers said as powerlifters, they travelled hundreds of kilometres to attend specialised gyms for the sport.

He said business at the Pallas St gym had been steadily increasing since opening, with new members joining every day.

Mr Sharp echoed his colleague's comments, saying membership was "better than expected, given the current crisis."

The gym also caters for general exercise.

Mr Keevers said it was a gym where people could focus on improving their strength and bettering themselves "instead of posing for selfies in the mirror".

House of Iron will also host upcoming powerlifting completions, hosting a CAPO qualifying competition on September 6.

Mr Sharp said the gym hoped to host three to four sanctioned events per year.

He hoped hosting the competitions would build up a local following in Maryborough.