NO QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED: 10 jobs you can apply for now

IF YOU are having trouble looking for work here are 10 job vacancies you can apply for now that require no qualifications.

ALDI Retail Assistant Maryborough

Aldi are looking for high energy team members who love to keep active and busy. A Retail Assistant at Aldi needs to be able to thrive in a fast-paced team environment and always be willing to go the extra mile for their customers and team. A positive attitude and hardworking spirit are an absolute must.

Apply here

Specsavers Optical Assistant

Specsavers are looking for a highly motivated customer focused individual with a solid customer service background in the retail environment to make a positive impact in the store now and into the future. You should have a passion for providing the highest customer service and aftercare.

Apply here

Caltex Australia Retail Team Member

Caltex are looking for a team member to maintain store presentation through effective merchandising, inventory management and stock control. They also promise to put your maths to the test as you take on POS transactions and cash reconciliations, ending each shift accurately and safely.

Apply here

Food Processing Worker

This role includes working on assembly lines, unloading stock, completing and maintaining accurate paperwork, maintaining OH&S and cleanliness of warehouses and general warehouse duties.

Experience is not necessary as all employees receive the appropriate training prior to starting and on the job.

Apply here

Jamaica Blue Cafe All Rounder

Jamaica Blue are looking for someone willing to work in a cafe environment dealing with cooking, barista work and general customer service.

Hospitality experience is essential and you must be able to work alone and in a team environment.

Apply here

Radio Rentals Salesperson

Radio Rentals are looking for someone to drive sales in-store and provide customers with an amazing service experience. The position is described as an exciting opportunity to grow your retail sales career and experience potential in an innovative team-oriented environment.

Apply here

Australian Army Driver

The Australian Army is looking for someone to join their dynamic team of logistics professionals.

As an army driver you'll get experience driving a variety of vehicles which include high-performance 4WDs, offroad forklifts, trucks, road trains, fuel tankers and tank-carrying transporters. You may also be trained to drive landing craft and amphibious vehicles.

Apply here

Operational Services Officer (Porters)

In this position you will be required to provide high quality, efficient and effective operational support services to patients, clients and staff of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, incorporating duties associated with porterage and potential opportunities to work in security.

Apply here

Michael Hill Retail Sales Professional

Michael Hill are looking for someone who has a mature and positive attitude with life experience, natural ability to negotiate and build relationships, immaculate personal presentation, determination to achieve results no matter the obstacle, a competitive nature and a passion for success.

Apply here

Retail Sales and Design at Stratco

You will be expected to find out the needs of the customer and then present them with a suitable solution. You will need to have a thorough understanding of the products and services provided by Stratco and be willing to participate in regular training relating to Stratco's products and systems to ensure your knowledge is kept up to date.

Apply here