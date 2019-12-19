No quick fix for nation’s energy woes

Projects like the Cooper's Gap Wind Farm near the South Burnett and the proposed Maryborough wind farm are a good start when it comes to changing Australia’s energy mix.

A GIANT wind farm won’t solve the country’s energy woes but it’s not a bad place to start.

Proponents on both sides of the energy debate have a tendency to overstate the facts.

While renewable energy options may not be the perfect technology of the future, they are not the hopeless case some would have us believe.

Overhauling the nation’s energy mix will take time.

For a country so reliant on coal, the introduction of wind, solar and hydro plants will not result in overnight change.

Still, it is heartening to see the State Government investing in the region’s future.

Proactive steps like supporting a mega wind farm near Mar, with 400 construction jobs in the offing, should be applauded.

There is no instant solution to the problems of emissions and fossil fuel reliance.

We are heading in the right direction, however, if the powers that be continue investing in change.

In a similar vein, the council’s decision to make changes to the region’s fire levy helps secure our hardworking volunteers’ future.

Again, it will not be an instant fix but it shows foresight and forward planning.

Rather than facing constant anxiety about budgets, rural firefighters can at least know plans are afoot to support them in the long-term.