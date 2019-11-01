No regional deal divide, say LNP politicians

SUGGESTIONS that Hinkler MP and Wide Bay MP have been "at each other" over the boundaries of the Hinkler Regional Deal have been dismissed by LNP politicians.

This week Shadow Minister Catherine King said the Nationals leader has to "pull his backbenchers into line" and work better with the Queensland Government to ensure the delivery of funding from three levels of government.

The Federal Government offers $173m for its scheme, but seeks far more than the $8m the State Government currently has on offer.

The backbenchers she referred to are Keith Pitt and Llew O'Brien, who have different viewpoints on how to let Maryborough be part of the deal.

Mr Pitt said he accepted a compromise of allowing Maryborough to be part of the deal, with the condition it rolls out the Cashless Debit Card.

But Mr O'Brien responded, saying, "The cashless welfare card is not coming to Maryborough. Full stop."

Yesterday, however, the two men were on the same page, slamming what they described as Federal Labor's excuses as to why the Queensland Labor Government hasn't signed up to the Hinkler Regional Deal.

"This is just more smoke and mirrors - another stunt. The Hinkler Regional Deal was announced almost 12 months ago and the boundary has not changed and will not change," Mr Pitt said.

"The Cashless Debit Card started rolling out in January and its boundary won't change.

"It is to help address social issues in the Hinkler electorate and the Hinkler Regional Deal is to invest in vital infrastructure and help drive the economy," he said.

For his part, Mr O'Brien said he stood by his record of delivery for Wide Bay which didn't hinge on the Hinkler Regional Deal.

"There are already hundreds of millions of dollars of federally funded infrastructure projects in the pipeline for Wide Bay that will create jobs and grow the economy."