No release in sight for controversial council report

STAFF at the Fraser Coast Regional Council are still being briefed on the contents of the controversial CPEM report, almost three weeks after the sacking of chief executive Lisa Desmond.

The contents of the report - reportedly an organisational review that looks at council and its performance - have not been released to the public, but have been reviewed by councillors and the senior and lower management levels of council.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft previously told the Chronicle that staff would be briefed on the contents of the report between February 27 and March 1, after which a decision on the release of the report would be made.

He did not clarify its contents or when the release would be.

Discusion around the report emerged following the sacking of Ms Desmond on February 6.

Following council's ordinary meeting on February 8, Cr Loft stating it was council's duty to "filter down” the report to staff, and told the media it was a "very thorough and complete report.”

"I would like that report to be public; that will have some sort of complications or legalities, but we'll discuss that and take wisdom from others more experienced in these circumstances,” he said.

"There are recommendations in that report, and we councillors will move on the recommendations.”