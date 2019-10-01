NO RELIEF: Nothing but dust in rain gauge

There is nothing but dust in the rain gauge said Dale Vanzetta at the Hervey Bay Garden Centre.

EACH morning the Vanzetta family checks the rain gauge to see if at least 10mm has fallen.

The magic number means the plants at the Hervey Bay Garden Centre don't need manual watering.

But they can't remember the last time they were able to skip the task.

A south easterly change brought rain to parts of Hervey Bay since early this morning with heavier falls recorded in Urangan and River heads.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said some parts of Hervey Bay received just 0.4mm over night.

This is still more than what David Vanzetta said fell over the dusty nursery.

"I went to empty the rain gauge but there was nothing in it, completely empty," he said.

"There is dust blowing around everywhere."

Mr Vanzetta said fortunately the drought hadn't hit their bottom line too much.

"People haven't been deterred too much, we are still selling plants," he said.

"If water restriction are in place people might think twice but until that happens we are going okay."

Mr Crock said the Fraser Coast could expect the light showers to linger around until tomorrow morning.

The short-lived wet spell will be followed by a dramatic weather change which will see the region return to dry and warm conditions into the weekend.