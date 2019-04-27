‘No remorse’ as topless waitress admits new drugs charges

A topless waitress who told a court she regretted her role in a widespread steroid syndicate was later caught on phone taps saying: "We make 50k a week".

The judge who was due to sentence Nateesha Barlin, 24, at Downing Centre District Court on Friday questioned why jail time wasn't the only option to ensure community safety after it was revealed she had subsequently pleaded guilty to a fresh charge of concealment.

Her lawyer told the court her criminality had been "sexually transmitted" from her co-accused drug dealing boyfriend.

Topless waitress Nateesha Barlin arriving at Downing Centre District Court yesterday. Picture: Toby Zerna

Judge Michael Bozic adjourned his decision to next month for Barlin but sentenced her lover, Dylan Shaw, 25, to at least 11 months behind bars for his role in the "criminal enterprise" to import and distribute steroids, testosterone and human growth hormones.

In June last year he ordered the pair be assessed for intensive corrections orders after finding he was satisfied they both showed regret, remorse and had strong prospects of rehabilitation for the importation and deemed supply charges.

Nateesha Barlin was caught on tape admitting “We make 50k a week”. Picture: Instagram

But in November, Shaw was arrested with $179,000 cash in his car and charged with goods in custody and conspiracy to supply drugs and his bail was revoked.

Barlin's lawyer Michael Mantaj said her criminal links would be gone when boyfriend Shaw was given a term of imprisonment.

"This latest charge is because of her continued association with the co-accused and in some ways your honour it is sexually transmitted criminality," he said.

Nateesha Jennifer Barlin, 22, and her co-accused boyfriend Dyllan Shaw, 23 arriving at Gosford Local Court in June last year.

The facts from Barlin's fresh concealment charge were tendered in court revealing money from undercover police officers when buying drugs was going into the banks accounts of her beauty therapist business.

The court heard she was also captured in phone taps saying in July last year: "It's just annoying because what Dylan has going at the moment is really good."

"He's not doing anything he's being smart about it.

"He's moving about 2 kilos a week. We are making 50k a week."

Money was going into the bank accounts of Nateesha Barlin’s beauty therapy business.

Judge Bozic said Barlin’s claims of remose now meant nothing.

Judge Bozic said Barlin's affidavit, that she was remorseful and her beauty business would help her get a fresh start, now meant nothing.

"The business was put as Ms Barlin having a clean break from criminal activities, it was a new source of income and she had thrown herself into this business," he said.

"The undercover officer's statements indicates her business was tied up in criminal activity. All the material that is put in that affidavit and these facts suggests all of this has just been walked away from."

Nateesha Barlin and Dylan Shaw.

In an Instagram post before her sentence, gym-enthusiast Barlin said the decision would finally put a chapter of her life behind her.

"This journey has been the longest toughest experience I've ever had to go through, I don't regret any of the decisions I've made because I know that I wouldn't be the person I am today without it," she said.

Barlin and Shaw were arrested in November 2016 after police raided their Central Coast unit and seized 3.7kg of steroids and human growth hormones.