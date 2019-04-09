Menu
MISSING EVERYONE: - Andrew Hartfield (Bulldogs) and Tom Miller (Power) leap for the ball.
No reserves bench in the final quarter cruels Power

BRENDAN BOWERS
9th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
AFL: For new Bay Power coach Kristian Walton the match was the well-worn sports phrase - a game of two halves.

Bay Power started the match with plenty of running against Bundaberg's Brothers Bulldogs going into the first break with a 8 point lead.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern with Bay Power heading to half-time leading 4.7-31 to 3.1-24.

The third quarter proved disastrous for the Hervey Bay side, losing their entire reserves bench to injuries.

With no reserves, Bay Power became tired and let the Brothers Bulldogs team gain ascendency.

Coach Walton was disappointed in the result but could find positives in the result.

"We were far from where we needed to be in the last quarter but we did come home with a rush and nearly snatched the result,” Walton said.

"We ran out of reserves and energy in the third quarter and that was our undoing,” he said.

Final score in the fixture had Brothers Bulldogs victorious 11.14 - 80 to 11.8 - 74.

In the other Senior match the Hervey Bay Bombers recorded their first win for the season with a comprehensive victory over ATW.

Bombers scoring 18 goals in the win 18.9 - 117 to 6.8 - 44.

Coach Darren Hunter believed the new rules on how many players could be in the mid-field worked in their favour.

"It certainly changed things up for us, now having some big boys there to assist,” Hunter said.

Hunter was pleased with his team but singled out players including Jay Andrews, Travis Mills and his centre half-back Cameron Baker for their work during the game.

In the reserves match held in Hervey Bay the Maryborough Bears are yet to record a win.

Bay Power proved too strong winning 14.14 - 98 to the Bears 6.6 -42.

Next week's fixtures having the Hervey Bay Bombers returning to Bundaberg for the third week in a row when they come up against Brother Bulldogs.

Bay Power again play hosts when they tackle Across the Waves at Keith Dunne Oval.

The Maryborough Bears have the bye in round three of the Reserves and will look to regroup after the first two rounds of the competition.

