No rest for Perry despite questions over star’s fitness

There is no chance - absolutely none - of Australia's No. 1 allrounder Ellyse Perry being rested against Bangladesh as the Australians seek to keep their World Cup alive with a win over their less-favoured opponents in Canberra.

Speculation has swirled around regarding the fitness of Perry after she was dropped down the batting line up to No. 7 for their five-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Monday. Compounded further when she arrived at Perth airport the following day with strapping on her right shoulder.

Perry sustained a low-grade AC joint injury in November last year when attempting a boundary catch for the Sydney Sixers in the WBBL.

She took no further part in the WBBL after the Sixers failed to make finals, but returned for the Tri-Series against India and England in early February.

Ellyse Perry has been passed fit to play against Bangladesh by her captain Meg Lanning.

Aussie captain Meg Lanning said her superstar right-handed batter/bowler was a professional athlete who knew how to manage niggles well.

"Obviously it's something she's been managing since WBBL," Lanning said.

"But she's trained every time we've been out there training and she's played every game, so it's nothing that's going to keep her out of any games or anything like that, she'll train fully (on Wednesday).

"I'm sure there are a few players out in this competition who are managing injuries and she's a professional and deals with it really well, so we're not expecting anything major out of that."

When asked whether there was a chance Perry would be rested, Lanning simply replied: "No, nup."

Perry and Lanning combined to seal a victory over Sri Lanka that was more difficult then had been expected.

Lanning also addressed the changing batting order, which has left some Aussie fans scratching their heads, especially when Nicola Carey was sent in above Perry in Monday's match against Sri Lanka.

"Our top six batters could all open the batting, so it really comes down to the match-ups on the day and game situations and what we think's going to work best," she said.

"So we've gone with left-hand/right-hand combinations a little bit and that's what we did the other night with Nic Carey coming in when Rach Haynes got out.

"Ellyse is a world-class player … we've just got to be really flexible and whatever the team needs, we're going to do."

After recording their first win of the tournament on Monday, Lanning said it was good kickstart for the rest of their T20 World Cup campaign.

"Obviously we have a new challenge coming up against Bangladesh and we want to keep improving the way that we're playing, so it's nice to get a win on the board," she said.

Lanning said the fact that her side was able to grind out a tough win after slumping to 3/10 in their run chase at the WACA, was a positive.

"You've got to be able to fight your way through difficult periods. Hopefully we've started to do that and the next couple of games we'll improve on what we need to."