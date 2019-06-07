No 'rhyme or reason' for region's horrific road trauma

INVESTIGATIONS into a deadly rollover on an unsealed road which killed a Toowoomba teenager are continuing.

The 16-year-old girl, from Newtown, died at the scene of the crash on an unsealed section of Nudley Forest Rd, north of Jandowae, yesterday.

Her mother, 46, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was able to crawl from the wreckage and flag down a passing truck for help.

Police believe the car, driven by the young girl, lost control and hit a tree about 10.30am.

The crash wasn't reported until about 12.30pm.

Police at the scene said a GPS had directed the vehicle through the back roads as the pair travelled from Toowoomba headed for Mackay.

HORROR ROLLOVER: A GPS has been blamed for the death of a 16-year-old learner driver who was killed in a "freakish" rollover north-west of Toowoomba this morning. Kate McCormack

It is the latest tragedy in the Southern Police region after a horror two weeks in which 11 people have been killed on roads, and a young toddler accidentally hit by a reversing car in Chinchilla.

Southern Region Acting Assistant Commissioner Mick Brady said the crashes were "charting new territory" in terms of road trauma.

"This is another set of tragic events which will destroy a family," he said.

"We are charting new territory. We have more police on the road than every before but we're still coming up short.

"Road safety is an issue for everybody; everybody has to take responsibility.

"There is no sense, no rhyme or reason, for this trauma."

Assistant Commissioner Brady made an impassioned plea for all motorists to always drive to the conditions.

"This is another plea for all road users to not only pay attention on the roads, but to drive to the conditions," he said.

The region has reacted with sorrow for the young woman and her mother, with tributes flowing on social media.

"Very sad, it's been a shocking couple of weeks," one person wrote.

"So sad too many last few weeks," another person wrote.

"Oh not another young person. This is just so sad with all these young lives being lost," said another.