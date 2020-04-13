’No risk’: Ruby Princess passenger rumour shut down

QUEENSLAND Health has poured cold water on a social media post questioning how passengers who had travelled on the Ruby Princess cruise ship were managed after they returned to Hervey Bay.

Ray Borradale sent a letter to the Chronicle raising concerns about how he believed inadequate forewarning was given to local communities and the travellers were not properly monitored once back in their home town.

Mr Borradale also shared his concerns on social media, where they gained significant attention.

He said in his letter the travellers returned to Hervey Bay on a flight from Sydney on March 20 and that no warnings were given.

Health authorities previously issued alerts for those on-board the Virgin Flight VA1555 seated in rows 26 to 30.

Mr Borradale claimed the two travellers, one he said was elderly and ill, were unable to return to their own home because it was being renovated.

Instead, he claimed they approached three hotels with the intention of securing accommodation that catered for their specific needs, including having food delivered to their rooms.

He wrote none of the hotels were able to assist the travellers.

“There was no oversight of the passengers to ensure compliance at any time in Hervey Bay,” Mr Borradale’s letter read.

He also questioned why community members were not warned the passengers were returning to the Bay.

A Queensland Health spokesperson shut down the rumours.

“All Ruby Princess passengers who live in the Wide Bay area and were served quarantine orders were actively followed up by Queensland Health,” the spokesperson said.

“There has been no further transmission in the community and there is no risk of further infection.”

Meanwhile, officials said there remained 23 confirmed cases in the Wide Bay area.

The number of recoveries had increased to nine, with 14 active cases confirmed.