News No room in budget for vital emergency boat

THEY'RE the volunteers dedicated to keeping our waters safe but the Labor Government doesn't seem interested in helping out Marine Rescue Hervey Bay. The local non-for-profit is in dire need of a new rescue boat, and are a "few hundred thousand dollars" short of making the necessary purchase. But there was no money allocated to them in the State Budget. This is despite LNP State Member Ted Sorensen lobbying for the funds and a visit to VMR headquarters by the then Emergency Services Minister. Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said it was disappointing but also not surprising. "They've made it quite clear they don't have any money to give us," Ms Barclay said. "I would have been very impressed if they did allocate us some." Marine Rescue Hervey Bay currently hopes now hinge on a Federal Government grant they recently applied for.