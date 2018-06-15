Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

No room in budget for vital emergency boat

Annie Perets
by
15th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
THEY'RE the volunteers dedicated to keeping our waters safe but the Labor Government doesn't seem interested in helping out Marine Rescue Hervey Bay.    The local non-for-profit is in dire need of a new rescue boat, and are a "few hundred thousand dollars" short of making the necessary purchase. But there was no money allocated to them in the State Budget.    This is despite LNP State Member Ted Sorensen lobbying for the funds and a visit to VMR headquarters by the then Emergency Services Minister.   Vice Commodore Jill Barclay said it was disappointing but also not surprising.    "They've made it quite clear they don't have any money to give us," Ms Barclay said.    "I would have been very impressed if they did allocate us some." Marine Rescue Hervey Bay currently hopes now hinge on a Federal Government grant they recently applied for.   
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COURT: Victim sexually assaulted in her own bed

    premium_icon COURT: Victim sexually assaulted in her own bed

    News She couldn’t have known he would betray her kindness in a terrible way.

    Fraser Coast residents recognised in Queen's honour list

    premium_icon Fraser Coast residents recognised in Queen's honour list

    News Four Fraser Coast locals are on the Queen's Birthday Honour's List

    • 15th Jun 2018 1:00 AM
    Fraser Coast artist explores faith in first solo exhibition

    premium_icon Fraser Coast artist explores faith in first solo exhibition

    Whats On The collection explores faith and culture.

    OUR SAY: Terrific to be in the company of wonderful people

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Terrific to be in the company of wonderful people

    News It was a privilege to be there to see our volunteers honoured.

    Local Partners