No rubbishing act for Hervey Bay State High leaders

TIDYING TOWN: Students and staff from Hervey Bay High School cleaning up along the Esplanade near Seafront Oval.

THESE kids aren't talking rubbish when they say they want to help keep the Fraser Coast clean.

It was the idea of students from Hervey Bay State High School to help at the Esplanade on Clean Up Australia Day, deviating from the school norm of tidying up the school ground.

The group, mostly student leaders, were just a few of the dozens of people throughout the region doing their part to help early yesterday morning.

The students filled a total of 17 bags along the Esplanade.

Teacher Stacey Josh said the students were showing initiative by choosing to give up their weekend to help the community.

"They're a great group

of kids, using their initiative to help the actual community outside their school,” Ms Josh said.

"It's a yearly thing, but for the first time they wanted it to be in the community,” she said.