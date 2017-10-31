No shark nets for Bay despite increase in numbers

SHARK CAPTURE: Earlier this year, two teenagers caught a bull shark off the Urangan Pier, and rescued it.

SHARK control experts say there are no plans to install drumlines off Hervey Bay, which remains one of the only popular seaside cities in Queensland not protected by shark barriers.

This is despite an increase in the number of sharks caught in waters off nearby Bundaberg.

Since January this year, 53 sharks have been caught there - an increase from 47 in 2016.

Further south at Rainbow Beach, 40 sharks were caught in 2016 but this number dropped to 27 this year.

Queensland's Shark Control Program manager Jeff Krause said shark nets and drumlines were strategically placed along patrolled beaches to reduce chances of a shark attack on swimmers.

"The majority of Hervey Bay beaches are unpatrolled," he said.

"Shark control equipment has never been placed at these beaches and there are no plans to install equipment at this location."

Fraser Coast Councillor and Hervey Bay Surflifesaving Club President Darren Everard said as a frequent beach user, shark nets would do more harm than good.

"(Shark nets) are not going to work in our area because the waters are too shallow," he said.

"You need a certain amount of water for them and with our tides varying, for six hours of the day the nets wouldn't work and they'd endanger other sea creatures."

With no drumlines in Hervey Bay waters, Cr Everard said there was no way of knowing how many sharks visit the surrounding waters.

"It's possible we'd have similar numbers (to Bundaberg) but because we don't have drums we don't have a clear indication," he said.

"You'd have to be horribly unlucky to be bitten by a shark.

"More people get killed by donkeys and falling coconuts than by shark attacks - do you think they'll cut down all the coconut trees?"

In any case, Cr Everard said the ocean was the domain of sea creatures and we, as humans, must respect their home.

Mr Krause said any shark sighting should be reported to the local Surf Life Saving Club.

"People should be discerning when choosing where and when they swim," he said.

"Sharks are a natural part of the marine environment and when we enter the water we are entering their domain."

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries said there were a number of tips swimmers should follow to reduce the chance of a shark attack.