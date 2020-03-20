NO SHOW: Organiser’s forced to can major event

THE 2020 Fraser Coast Agricultural Show has been cancelled.

President Melinda Wright made the announcement via the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show Society Facebook page this morning.

‘Due to the government statements concerning COVID-19, the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show 2020 & Miss Showgirl/Rural Ambassador is cancelled.

Duty of care to patrons, visitors and the local community is most important. This decision wasn’t made lightly and is a necessary action at this point in time.

Our office will endeavour to contact all involved in the following weeks to organise the task of cancelling such a large event.

We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to a brighter future in regards to our 2021 show.’