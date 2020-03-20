Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CANCELLED: The 2020 Fraser Coast Agricultural Show cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
CANCELLED: The 2020 Fraser Coast Agricultural Show cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Breaking

NO SHOW: Organiser’s forced to can major event

BRENDAN BOWERS
20th Mar 2020 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 2020 Fraser Coast Agricultural Show has been cancelled.

President Melinda Wright made the announcement via the Fraser Coast Agricultural Show Society Facebook page this morning.

‘Due to the government statements concerning COVID-19, the Fraser Coast Agriculture Show 2020 & Miss Showgirl/Rural Ambassador is cancelled.

Duty of care to patrons, visitors and the local community is most important. This decision wasn’t made lightly and is a necessary action at this point in time.

Our office will endeavour to contact all involved in the following weeks to organise the task of cancelling such a large event.

We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to a brighter future in regards to our 2021 show.’

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Ikea to close 22 stores

    Ikea to close 22 stores
    • 20th Mar 2020 3:19 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        premium_icon Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        News Fraser Coast Regional Council announces range of virus relief measures

        Coronavirus “dropped business by a third,” at Coast cafe

        premium_icon Coronavirus “dropped business by a third,” at Coast cafe

        News Restaurant manager Russell Czinege says coronavirus has severely impacted his cafe...

        VIRUS RELIEF: Commercial fees cut at Bay airport

        premium_icon VIRUS RELIEF: Commercial fees cut at Bay airport

        News Airport fees waived and business permits extended

        Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike...

        News A person has been airlifted in a serious condition after motorcycle accident