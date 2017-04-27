25°
No sign of council review one week after promised release

Blake Antrobus
| 27th Apr 2017 11:36 AM Updated: 1:36 PM
Lauren Smit

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Job satisfaction within council only at 46.3%
  • 20% of staff reported as being disengaged and at high risk of burning out
  • 22% of staff reported having confidence in senior management
  • Process of legal redactions delayed report by another week

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is yet to release its organisational review to the public, despite the council stating it would be published about a week ago.

The council resolved to publish the controversial CPEM organisational review on its website, following a unanimous motion at their meeting on April 12.

But the report, which had gone through a lengthy redaction process by the council's legal team, has still not been released.

Mayor Loft

Following the appointment of council's new chief executive earlier this week, Cr Loft told the media they were still waiting on the legal team to approve the document.

"I was hoping it would be last week...(but) it should be any day now," he said.

"I think the people need to know what's in the report. We're taking the community on the journey with us."

Fraser Coast Regional Council.

