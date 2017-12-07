No silent night at Seafront for carols

The Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight has been held annually for more than 30 years.

AN 8000-strong crowd is expected to jingle their bells to Seafront Oval on December 16 for the Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight.

Carols coordinator Julie Terry said the iconic event, which has been a feature of Christmas celebrations in the region for more than 30 years, was a proud tradition in Hervey Bay.

The event even won the 2016 Community Event of the Year.

"We hope to see more of our community and visitors to the area join us for our Christmas program this year," Ms Terry said.

"Carols by Candlelight is a Christmas tradition in Australia and is a great chance to get together as a community to focus on the real meaning and message of Christmas - to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

"It's a time to connect with our family, friends and community, a time to reach out to others with love and hope."

Ms Terry said the free event was organised by the Christian Churches of Hervey Bay as a gift to the community.

"Bring your family and friends, a blanket or a chair, your best singing voice and enjoy a night under the stars celebrating this very special time of the year."

An early program for all the family will start at 5.30pm with a range of local performers and an appearance by Santa. The traditional Carols program will start at 7pm with special guest Matt Saunoa, who was the 2006 New Zealand Idol winner.

The carols will finish with a spectacular fireworks display.

You can bring a picnic tea or purchase food from the many stalls on the site set up by local vendors and charity groups.

Glo candles will be available for sale.

The money raised will go towards chaplaincy and religious instruction programs in Fraser Coast schools.

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT