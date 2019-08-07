No slowing down for the club volunteer of the week

RECOGNITION: Marilyn Costigan wins the Club Volunteer of the Week. INSET: Riding her horse Summerlea Gilda.

VOLUNTEER: Marilyn Costigan has been in the saddle at Maryborough for more than 40 years.

Joining the Maryborough Active riders club in its inaugural year, the 81-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.

After first learning to ride at the club when she was 39, Marilyn has since held many roles including president (12 years), secretary, newsletter editor, dressage convenor (20 years) and treasurer.

Earlier this year Marilyn decided it was time to take a less demanding position within the club and resigned as treasurer.

The club recognised her commitment and she was voted club patron alongside Virginia Wyatt.

Marilyn still continues to attend meetings and assists with organising and judging at dressage competitions.

Having competed in all types of events including sports, jumping and cross-country, she has also been an official dressage judge for more than 30 years.

Marilyn is the only E level judge in the region between Sunshine Coast and Mackay.

She has always been very generous with her time and commitment to helping fellow riders.

For Marilyn, remaining part of the club for so long has been simple.

"I love horses, love training, competing and the long-lasting friendships made over the years,” she said.

"I just feel fortunate to be part of this club.”

Marilyn was voted this week's club volunteer of the week, receiving a gift voucher from the Hervey Bay RSL in recognition of her outstanding contribution to her club.

