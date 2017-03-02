No spider plague yet, but ants are on the move on Coast

No increase in the number of spiders has been seen on the Fraser Coast.

A QUEENSLAND arachnid specialist has warned of a possible spider plague across the nation as patchy rain and warm days encourage the critters out of their hideaways.

But a spokeswoman from Maryborough's Amalgamated Pest Control sais so far this year there had not been many complaints of spiders.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

How a 19yo became her own boss after dropping out of school

Young Gladstone mum found dead in bushland

'I am so sorry': Tributes flow for young mum Hannah Cook

There has been many complaints about ants though, she said.

Queensland Museum's arachnologist Dr Robert Raven told news.com.au that the weather conditions were ideal for spiders to make their presence known.

He said during heatwaves, the ceiling space where spiders liked to live became a little too warm, which meant they were likely to crawl into the house between gaps to cool down.

But while the spokeswoman from Amalgamated Pest Control said there had not been a jump in call outs for spider jobs of late, there had been plenty of ants.

"There are lots of ants, they're everywhere," she said.

"Every second job has been an ant issue."

She said it was believed the high number of ants had something to do with the dry weather.

The spokeswoman said it was possible the ants were coming inside to find water.

She said summer was normally the busy season for most insects, including spiders, but the Fraser Coast typically didn't encounter too many spider outbreaks thanks to creatures like geckos keeping their populations under control.

Have you noticed an influx in ants at your place? Join the discussion and tell us below.