No stingers found, dragging continues

Lifeguard Liam Farrelly at Torquay Beach.
NO STINGERS were found in the waters off Torquay Beach during weekend dragging following last week's discovery of a deadly Irukandji on the western side of Fraser Island.

Life Saving Service Co-ordinator for the Wide Bay region, Julie Davis, said experienced life guards dragged the popular Hervey Bay beach as a precaution. Although no stingers were found, dragging will continue along Torquay Beach again this weekend.

Life guards continued to drag the western side of Fraser Island on Saturday where the recent Irukandji was discovered.

Due to strong wind warnings, lifeguards were advised not to travel to the island for drags on Sunday. Swimmers have been urged to stay out of the water on the western side of the island when conditions are hot and windy. Ms Davis said no other Fraser Coast beaches would be dragged.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
